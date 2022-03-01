STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's not my birthday today, says Punjab CM Channi after getting PM's greeting

Channi got the birthday greetings from other people too but he had to take to Twitter to clarify that it was not his birthday today.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi "a happy birthday" but apparently got the dates mixed up.

"Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today. However, it is not my birthday today," Channi said in a tweet.

"Your blessings hold utmost importance in my life and motivate me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me. Regards," the chief minister added in his tweet.

Prime Minister Modi too had wished Channi.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had extended birthday wishes to Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi and M K Stalin.

In his tweets, Modi wished them "good health and a long life".

