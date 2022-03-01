STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE-Main first phase from April 16-17, second phase scheduled from May 24-29

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) comprises two papers.

Exam

Image used for representation only(Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JEE-Main's first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B. Planning courses.

"The applications for JEE-Main 2022 will start from today, March 1, and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022. The exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati," an official said.

"No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances. A provision has been explored for cross-checking of the photograph in real-time during filling in the online application form. There will be negative marking for both section A (multiple choice questions) and section B (numerical value). The candidate cannot apply for both sessions together," the official added.

Last year, the exam was conducted four times to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last.

