Maha Guv in soup over Shivaji remark

MUMBAI: Several politicians from Maharashtra, including BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, on Monday deplored state Governor B S Koshyari’s remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

NCP questioning the historical veracity of such assertion and the Congress blaming Modi government’s representatives for ‘insulting’ the pride of Maharashtrian people and their revered king.

Koshyari, however, stuck to his remarks which he had made at a function in Aurangabad on Sunday and took a veiled dig at his detractors, saying some people have told him new facts about the history.

Earlier in the day, Bhosale, who is the direct descendant of Shivaji, said the comments made by Koshyari hurt the sentiments of the Marathas.