STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Guv in soup over Shivaji remark

NCP questioning the historical veracity of such assertion and the Congress blaming Modi government’s representatives for ‘insulting’ the pride of Maharashtrian people and their revered king. 

Published: 01st March 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Several politicians from Maharashtra, including BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, on Monday deplored state Governor B S Koshyari’s remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

NCP questioning the historical veracity of such assertion and the Congress blaming Modi government’s representatives for ‘insulting’ the pride of Maharashtrian people and their revered king. 

Koshyari, however, stuck to his remarks which he had made at a function in Aurangabad on Sunday and took a veiled dig at his detractors, saying some people have told him new facts about the history. 

Earlier in the day, Bhosale, who is the direct descendant of Shivaji, said the comments made by Koshyari hurt the sentiments of the Marathas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Udayanraje Bhosale B S Koshyari Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp