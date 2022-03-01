More airlines join in, ministers on evac mission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More Indian airlines have joined the evacuation exercise to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. IndiGo, Spicejet and AI Express said they will be operating flights from Delhi to Budapest and Bucharest as part of the mission.

“We are closely liaising with the government to offer our support for more such evacuations flights,” IndiGo said. Similarly, SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight that will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

In a meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to send four Union ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation efforts. While Hardeep Puri will head to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will go to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia and General V K Singh to Poland.