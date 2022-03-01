STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More airlines join in, ministers on evac mission

Similarly, SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight that will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia. 

Published: 01st March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Flights

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More Indian airlines have joined the evacuation exercise to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. IndiGo, Spicejet and AI Express said they will be operating flights from Delhi to Budapest and Bucharest as part of the mission.

“We are closely liaising with the government to offer our support for more such evacuations flights,” IndiGo said. Similarly, SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight that will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia. 

In a meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to send four Union ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation efforts. While Hardeep Puri will head to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will go to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia and General V K Singh to Poland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flights India Budapest Ukraine Russia
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp