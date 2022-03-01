STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nawab Malik approaches court, seeking quashing of money laundering case, release from ED custody

Malik in his plea says his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately. The ED has also summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in the case.

Published: 01st March 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File Photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik in his plea says his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately.

The ED has also summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in the case.

Earlier, Malik's brother Kaptan Malik was also been summoned by the agency.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik ED NCP leader Dawood Ibrahim money laundering
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp