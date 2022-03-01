Panel to table interim report for feedback

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Delimitation Commission, which has been tasked to redraw the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, is likely to put its interim report in public domain after receiving objections from its associate members on March 4. The panel has asked the five associate members (three NC MPs and two BJP MPs) to submit their objections by March 4.

The commission, which was formed in March 2020, has accepted some suggestions and objections of five associate members to its second draft filed on February 5. After objections from five associate members, the Commission headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai has placed the Poonch Assembly segment in general category and instead reserved Rajouri seat for STs.

It has merged parts of RS Pura with Jammu South seat and renamed it as RS Pura-JS (Jammu South) while restoring Suchetgarh, Inderwal and Habbakadal seats. The Suchetgarh seat has been reserved for SCs. It is the discretion of the Delimitation Commission whether to accept or reject the suggestions.