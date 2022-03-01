STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Question mark over Russian participation in Defence expo

Russia will not be participating in India’s five-day flagship defence exhibition Defexpo, due in Gandhinagar from March 10, sources said, citing war in Ukraine. 

Russia Flag

Russia Flag. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Russia will not be participating in India’s five-day flagship defence exhibition Defexpo, due in Gandhinagar from March 10, sources said, citing war in Ukraine. A meeting between India and Russia is due at Mahatma Mandir on the second day of the expo on March 11. The same day will see the India-Africa defense dialogue. Several key leaders and officials from Russia and Africa are expected to participate in the dialogue.

A government official said at this point, there was no confirmation from the Russian side and that their schedule was not known. “We are going as per schedule and have not received any communication from the Ministry of Defence about any change in the schedule. If physical presence of the Russian team is not possible, then we can have digital interaction,” said an officer.

As many as 973 exhibitors, including 121 foreign exhibitors from 63 countries, are already registered. PM  Modi will inaugurate the exhibition. The exhibition will be held in a hybrid format, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees. 

