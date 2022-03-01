STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Quite ridiculous': RJD mocks Nitish government on new liquor order

According to the latest order issued by the state government, the police will not send those drinking alcohol to jail.

Published: 01st March 2022 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Main opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday mocked the Nitish Kumar-led government's latest announcement that people caught drinking alcohol will not be jailed.

Talking to reporters here, Mrityunjay Tiwary, RJD spokesperson (Bihar unit), said, the new decision of the state government that people caught drinking alcohol will not be jailed, is "quite ridiculous".

It proves that the prohibition policy "has failed in the state and it should be ended", he said.

According to the latest order issued by the state government, the police will not send those drinking alcohol to jail.

Instead, the offenders would be asked to cough up information on the liquor mafia.

"Smuggling of liquor is going on, people are dying, the state is also losing revenue and now the police are also entering the rooms of women in the name of prohibition. It has failed and I say that it should be ended," the party spokesperson claimed.

The chief minister is working under the pressure of the liquor mafia in the state, he alleged.

Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Krishna Kumar, told reporters on Monday that the "relaxation" was being introduced to tighten the noose on the network of smugglers and peddlers.

"Now, if a person is caught drunk he will be asked about the place and persons who made alcohol available to him. A raid would be conducted based on the tip-off and if the information is found correct, the informant will not be jailed", he had said.

RJD mocks Nitish Kumar govt on new liquor order The state government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which was amended in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Janata Dal Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp