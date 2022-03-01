Rajasthan government gives cabinet minister status to three Congress leaders

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has given the status of cabinet ministers to three Congress leaders, including the Vice-Chairman of the Twenty Point Program Implementation and Coordination Committee, Chandrabhan, an official statement said.

The other two are Rameshwar Dudi who has been appointed as the chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board and former minister Brijkishore Sharma who has been made the chairman of Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board. The government has released the first list under political appointments on February 9, in which 58 leaders, including 11 MLAs, were appointed as presidents/vice-chairmen in 44 state-level commissions/boards/corporations.

The second list was released on Monday in which 74 people were made chairman, vice-chairman and members of various commissions/boards and corporations of the state. According to a spokesperson, "All other chairpersons will be given the status of ministers of state."