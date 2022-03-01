Sacred portals of Kedarnath to open for devotees on May 6

By PTI

UKHIMATH: The sacred portals of Kedarnath will open for devotees this year at 6:25 am on May 6.

The auspicious date and timing for the opening of the Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Shiva were announced after a brief religious ceremony held at Omkareshwar temple on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on Tuesday.

The temple gates will be thrown open in Vrishchik Lagna, Badri-Kedar temple committee official Harish Gaud said adding that Kedarnath chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay were also present on the occasion.

Omkareshwar temple of Ukhimath is where Kedarnath is worshipped during winter when the gates of the Himalayan temple remain closed due to snowbound conditions in the area. The panchmukhi (five faced) idol of Lord Shiva will leave in an ornate palanquin decorated with flowers from the Omkareshwar temple here for Kedarnath on May 2, Gaud said.