STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Skills, start-ups and sports now part of Manipur's new identity: PM Modi

The double-engine government of the BJP is establishing the National Sports University here, and efforts must be made to turn it into an international-level sports varsity, Modi said.

Published: 01st March 2022 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said Manipur's new identity is based on skills, start-ups and sports, and the state is becoming a gateway for international trade.

Addressing a virtual poll rally, Modi also said in the days to come, the BJP government will create a Rs 100-crore Manipur Start-up Fund as well as two special economic zones.

"Today, Manipur's identity is being known through skills, start-ups and sports. The state, once known for bandhs and blockades, is now becoming a gateway for international trade and export," the prime minister said.

The double-engine government of the BJP is establishing the National Sports University here, and efforts must be made to turn it into an international-level sports varsity, Modi said.

"The Manipur Skill University will also be set up to train youths," he added.

He also slammed the Congress for allegedly not honouring the history and sacrifices made by the people of the state for its independence, and said "we have to give new strength to the progress of development and stop those who try to halt it".

"Our government is working continuously to provide gas connections, better houses and roads" Modi said.

Potable water to every home in Manipur is being provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and piped connection has increased 10 times in the last five years, the PM said.

The second phase of assembly elections in Manipur for 22 seats will be held on March 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Manipur Elections Manipur Elections 022 Manipur Polls Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp