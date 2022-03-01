Team to go to Africa for Cheetah study

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the Omicron wave gradually waning, the efforts to reintroduce Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region have started gaining pace. A five-member team from the Centre and MP, including MP Principal Secretary Ashok Barnwal and state’s PCCF JS Chauhan, returned from Africa on Sunday.

Sources in MP forest department, however, refused to give a timeline or reintroducing Cheetahs in MP.

“A MoU regarding the transfer of Cheetahs is being sent to African stakeholders via the central government. It is probably the first-ever inter-continent translocation project of a predator that is being taken place,” a senior forest official.

Another team of officials and experts from the Kuno National Park will reach Namibia and South Africa to have a better understanding Cheetahs, their habitat and more. “Our experts are well versed with managing the other feline species, but not Cheetahs. Hence, field officers, including vets, will be sent,’’ the official added.