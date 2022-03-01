STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Team to go to Africa for Cheetah study

Sources in MP forest department, however, refused to give a timeline or reintroducing Cheetahs in MP.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A hungry cheetah in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari takes some time off from the afternoon heat. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the Omicron wave gradually waning, the efforts to reintroduce Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region have started gaining pace. A five-member team from the Centre and MP, including MP Principal Secretary Ashok Barnwal and state’s PCCF JS Chauhan, returned from Africa on Sunday.

Sources in MP forest department, however, refused to give a timeline or reintroducing Cheetahs in MP.
“A MoU regarding the transfer of Cheetahs is being sent to African stakeholders via the central government. It is probably the first-ever inter-continent translocation project of a predator that is being taken place,” a senior forest official.

Another team of officials and experts from the Kuno National Park will reach Namibia and South Africa to have a better understanding Cheetahs, their habitat and more. “Our experts are well versed with managing the other feline species, but not Cheetahs. Hence, field officers, including vets, will be sent,’’ the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheetah Kuno National Park Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp