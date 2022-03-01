STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC set-up poised for mega changes in March

The TMC chief is expected to convene a meeting to rejig the organisational set up and is likely to assign new assignments and responsibilities of her colleagues.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata pays respect to writers at 45th International Kolkata Book Fair | Pti

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  After constituting a national working committee two weeks ago, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to go for massive restructuring in the state-level hierarchy of her party in March. The TMC chief is expected to convene a meeting to rejig the organisational set up and is likely to assign new assignments and responsibilities of her colleagues.

The recent national-level rejig is said to be a fall out of the recent developments within the party suggesting growing distance between Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The rift was out in open when Mamata turned down Abhishek’s idea of fielding new faces in the civic polls.  Political observers concurred that Abhishek was trying to build a parallel impression as an organiser other than Mamata’s larger than life image.

Sources in the TMC said the meeting chaired by Mamata would be held at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. ‘‘Tentatively, March 8 has been decided for the meeting. The party chief is expected to go for a massive rejig in all levels of the state hierarchy. Top-level heads of all sister wings of the party is likely to be reshuffled,’’ said a senior Trinamool leader.

TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC West Bengal
