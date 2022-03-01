Ukraine crisis: In chat with Modi, European Council president condoles death of Indian; Scindia leaves for Bucharest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his condolences over the death of an Indian student in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Michel said the European countries are wholeheartedly helping evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, asserting that the world must unite in defence of international law.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, the medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri, was studying at a medical college in Ukraine.

"I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians," he said on Twitter.

The EU official said the attacks on Ukraine is aimed to "destroy multilateralism and cause pain and suffering".

"The world must unite in defence of international law," he said.

The US embassy in New Delhi also said it is deeply saddened by the death of the Indian student.

"Deeply saddened by the death of an Indian student today in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Indian people," Charge D'Affaires Patricia A Lacina said.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain also condoled the death of the Indian student and said France is preparing a UN Security Council resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

"Very saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones. Given the grave humanitarian situation, France is preparing a #UNSC resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access," he tweeted.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday left for Romanian capital Bucharest on an Air India flight to facilitate the evacuation of Indians who are stranded in Ukraine following the Russian military offensive.

Besides Scindia, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and V K SIigh have also left for Ukraine's neighbouring countries as special envoys to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from the war-hit nation.

"Geared up, along with the Air India crew to oversee rescue ops in Romania and Moldova, and ensure that we facilitate each and every Indian citizen's safe passage back home," the aviation minister said on Twitter just before the departure of his flight at 7.15 PM.

Puri is going to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation process in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju is traveling to Slovakia and Gen (retd) V K Singh will supervise the evacuation along the transit points with Poland.

India began the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania and Hungary on February 26.

Private Indian carriers have brought back 2,012 Indian nationals in nine special flights till now.

Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24, when the Russian government started its military operations against the country.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities in the conflict zones.

The victim was identified as Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in the Haveri district of Karnataka who was studying at a medical college in Ukraine, according to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter at 2:58 PM.

"The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he said.

Naveen's uncle Ujjanagouda said he was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food.

He said European countries are wholeheartedly helping in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors were called into the MEA and were conveyed to ensure the safety of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The MEA said India has reiterated its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Bagchi said.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.

"All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the embassy said.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

Official sources said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.

They said India has already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian embassies the "pressing" requirement of safe passage to Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals," said a source.

The sources said the preparations for the evacuation of Indians from the Indian government side have been in place for some time now.

"An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle," the source said.

"Therefore, it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently," it said.

The sources said in places where the conflict has not endangered movement, Indian authorities have been able to evacuate the citizens.

They said India will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

