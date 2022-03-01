STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine-Russia war: SpiceJet sends plane to Slovakia to evacuate stranded Indians

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju is travelling on SpiceJet's special flight to Slovakia as a Special Envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Spicejet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Tuesday afternoon sent a plane to Kosice in Slovakia to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. Slovakia shares land border with Ukraine on the western side.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is travelling on SpiceJet's special flight to Slovakia as a Special Envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation, SpiceJet said in a statement. "The aircraft will fly to Kosice in Slovakia from Delhi and the return flight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia," it said.

The Kosice flight depart from Delhi at 4 pm on Tuesday, the airline said.

Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24 for civil aircraft operations and therefore, India is operating evacuation flights to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to evacuate its stranded citizens.

The Kosice flight is the second evacuation flight being operated by SpiceJet under 'Operation Ganga' after a special flight left on Monday night for Hungarian capital Budapest from Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Slovakia Ukraine Ukraine flight Mission Ganga Ukraine crisis Ukraine war
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp