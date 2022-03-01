Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in Kharkiv, offers condolences

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine. Official sources said that Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death. "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said that it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.