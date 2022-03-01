STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in Kharkiv, offers condolences

Official sources said that Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine. Official sources said that Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death. "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said that it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Naveen Gyanagoudar Ukraine Indian student Ukraine Ukraine student death
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp