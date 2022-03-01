STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav as CM protected terrorists, alleges Nadda

The BJP president also accused Yadav of instigating people by calling the Covid vaccine as the 'BJP vaccine'.

Published: 01st March 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR/JAUNPUR: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protected terrorists during his tenure as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing a rule of law today.

After 2017, the BJP government has taken strict action against such elements, he said.

"It is the rule of law in the state now and not that of a family or an individual," Nadda said addressing an election rally in Mirzapur.

"Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, during his tenure as the (Uttar Pradesh) chief minister, used to give protection to terrorists, withdraw cases against them and embrace them," Nadda alleged.

The BJP president also accused Yadav of instigating people by calling the Covid vaccine as the "BJP vaccine".

However, he did not stop from taking the jab when needed, Nadda said.

In Jaunpur, the BJP president claimed, "The leaders of no party other than the BJP have the courage to go among people with the report card of their work as they have done what they had promised."

"If there is any party that cares for the poor, underprivileged, oppressed, exploited, women, youth and farmers, it is the BJP," he said.

The BJP president also elaborated on the development work undertaken in the area during the BJP government and spoke about various welfare schemes while seeking support for NDA candidates in Mirzapur and Jaunpur in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

