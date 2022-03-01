UP polls: Swami Prasad Maurya’s convoy attacked in Fazilnagar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

GORAKHPUR: In the final hours of the campaign, the convoy of the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Fazilnagar, Swami Prasad Maurya, was allegedly attacked near Vishnupura Khanwa Patti village in Fazilnagar by some miscreants injuring several persons on Tuesday. Many vehicles were also damaged in the attack. The police are investigating the matter.

Maurya and his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, who is a BJP MP from Badaun, accused the BJP workers of the alleged attack. In protest against the attack, SP workers blocked the road raising slogans against the BJP.

According to Kushinagar district magistrate S Rajalingam, the incident took place when Swami Prasad Maurya, with his convoy comprising around two dozen four-wheelers, was moving towards Phulwaria Bazaar. His convoy came face-to-face with a BJP procession was coming from the opposite direction. Subsequently, slogans were raised and some stone pelting took place. “We have some video clips of the incident and are examining them,” said the DM.

As per the DM, the SP candidate was allowed to take only one car along with his vehicle while the BJP had taken permission for the procession. “On getting complaints from both sides, FIRs will be lodged,” he added.

Later, interacting with media persons, Maurya claimed that as his roadshow was moving on the pre-decided route, suddenly it was attacked by some people with wooden sticks and stones. “Many party workers were injured and the vehicles were also damaged. However, I escaped unhurt as I was in another car,” said Maurya accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

Maurya’s daughter, Sanghmitra Maurya, too, accused BJP workers of attacking her father’s convoy. “I am a BJP MP but when I was coming towards Fazilnagar on hearing about the attack, BJP workers blocked my way,” she said while appealing to the people to vote for her father.

She said that the BJP which claims to make the state riot free is attacking others. As per the sources, Sanghmitra has been campaigning for her father for the last 3-4 days.

Maurya had recently joined SP after leaving BJP and is contesting from the Fazil Nagar seat. BJP candidate Surendra Singh Kushwaha is also contesting from the same seat.

