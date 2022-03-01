Violence mars first phase of Manipur polls

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of Manipur elections on Monday. According to election officials, 78.03% polling was recorded till 5 pm. The final polling percentage will be available after the return of polling parties, the officials added.

A police havildar, Naorem Ibochouba Singh from Kakching district, died in suspected accidental firing from his service rifle. He was deputed for duty at a polling station in Tipaimukh constituency. Later, the body was flown to the state capital, Imphal, by a helicopter and kept at the morgue.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) said voting at 1,721 polling stations of 38 constituencies in five districts was held peacefully barring a few incidents of violence. The miscreants damaged EVMs at seven polling stations in Saikul, Saitu, Thanlon, Henglep and Singhat seats.

First information reports were registered in connection with the cases. Security personnel had to fire blank shots to restore normalcy in areas falling under Saitu, Henglep and Singhat constituencies. The EC said it had received complaints from some political parties and candidates regarding violation of rules.

However, a majority of the issues were resolved and prompt actions taken. “The scrutiny of Form 17 A and other documents will be conducted by the Returning Officers in presence of General Observers on March, 1, 2022. Decisions on re-polls, if any, shall be decided accordingly,” the Commission said. It was learnt the supporters of two political parties clashed in some constituencies, including in the hill district of Churachandpur where one person was injured. Incidents of violence were also reported from Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister N Biren Singh had cast their votes soon after polling started.

Singh, who contested from his pet Heingang seat, was confident the BJP would bag more than 30 seats in the first phase of elections.