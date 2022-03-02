28 militants slain in Kashmir this year

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A surge in encounters has seen in the elimination of 28 militants — half of them affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad — in the first two months of this year, as per available data. Sixteen gunfights have taken place in the Kashmir Valley, up from five in the same period last year. While 11 encounters took place in January, five was reported in February.

Three gunfights had taken place in Srinagar (two in Shalimar and one Zakura) in which four militants, including top local Lashkar commander Saleem Parray and wanted Pakistani militant Hamza Bhai, were eliminated. “Of the 28 militants killed, 14 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad. Eight of the slain militants were foreigners (Pakistani nationals),’’ the data states.

The remaining slain militants were of Lashkar-e-Toiba, The Resistance Front and Hizbul Mujahideen. Two Army men, a policeman and a civilian have also been killed in the encounters. Last year, eight militants were killed while two had surrendered in south Kashmir.

A security official said more encounters does not mean that militant violence or activities have increased. “It is up because security forces are getting more information,” he said. Similarly, a police officer said now all the militant groups operating in Kashmir are without their top leadership.