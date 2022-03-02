STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 militants slain in Kashmir this year

A surge in encounters has seen  in the elimination of 28 militants — half of them affiliated with  Jaish-e-Mohammad —  in the first two months of this year, as per available data.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Security experts say operations against militants are set to increase this winter. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A surge in encounters has seen  in the elimination of 28 militants — half of them affiliated with  Jaish-e-Mohammad —  in the first two months of this year, as per available data. Sixteen gunfights have taken place in the Kashmir Valley, up from five in the same period last year. While 11 encounters took place in January, five was reported in February.

Three gunfights had taken place in Srinagar (two in Shalimar and one Zakura) in which four militants, including top local Lashkar commander Saleem Parray and wanted Pakistani militant Hamza Bhai, were eliminated. “Of the 28 militants killed, 14 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad. Eight of the slain militants were foreigners (Pakistani nationals),’’ the data states.

The remaining slain militants were of Lashkar-e-Toiba, The Resistance Front and Hizbul Mujahideen. Two Army men, a policeman and a civilian have also been killed in the encounters. Last year, eight militants were killed while two had surrendered in south Kashmir.

A security official said more encounters does not mean that militant violence or activities have increased. “It is up because security forces are getting more information,” he said. Similarly, a police officer said now all the militant groups operating in Kashmir are without their top leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
militants Srinagar Kashmir Valley
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp