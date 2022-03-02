STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Beyond pathetic: Congress MP Manish Tewari on ministers receiving students from Ukraine

Manish Tewari criticised the move of the government where ministers are receiving students at airports who have been evacuated from the war zone of Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday criticised the move of the government where ministers are receiving students at airports who have been evacuated from the war zone of Ukraine.

He termed it as "beyond pathetic"

"Beyond Pathetic. The braggadocio by these NDA/BJP Ministers.For God Sake if you are getting Indians out you are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job God Damn it. Every Indian Govt from First Gulf War-1990 onwards has done pretty much the same in every crisis & even before", he tweeted.

Ministers like Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, R.K. Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Piyush Goyal have received students at various airports.

On Wednesday, another flight landed that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh received the Indian nationals at the airport. While interacting with the media, he said: "About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, 'I'm from India'. They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents".

Another flight carrying the Indian nationals is also expected to land soon at the airport. Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase this morning to bring back stranded Indians.

According to an estimate, a total of 18,000 students were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that of them 12,000 have been brought back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Tewari Congress Russia Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin Russia Attacks Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp