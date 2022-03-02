STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong lawmaker predicts downward spiral of Nitish-BJP ties after UP election result 

Senior Bihar Congress leader claimed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government was headed for turbulent days once the poll result of Uttar Pradesh comes out on March 10. 

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:27 AM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Senior Bihar Congress leader claimed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government was headed for turbulent days once the poll result of Uttar Pradesh comes out on March 10. “The JD-U national president’s statement about alliance with the BJP should not be taken lightly. It’s loaded with political meaning,”  Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said, referring to Lalan Singh’s statement at Ballia in which he stated that alliance with the BJP was ‘circumstantial’ and it didn’t mean that the same would follow outside Bihar.

Mishra said the results of the UP elections will have its impact on the JDU-BJP alliance. “The JDU chief’s statement is self explanatory,” he added. Apprehending ‘political instability’ after the results of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the lawmaker said, “I think the survival of the government will be at stake after the results of UP election.” 

When asked whether the Congress would support Nitish, Mishra said the decision will be taken by the high command. “Let Nitish Kumar snap ties with BJP first.” Incidentally, RJD had recently lent support to Nitish on caste count and special status for Bihar. It had claimed that a new political equation would emerge after ‘kharmas’ (inauspicious month).

