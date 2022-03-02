STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers angry, BJP will find it tough to win Uttar Pradesh polls: Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia

Pravin Togadia said the BJP may find it tough to the win the Assembly polls underway in Uttar Pradesh as farmers there are distressed and angry.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:12 PM

Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia

Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia on Wednesday said the BJP may find it tough to the win the Assembly polls underway in Uttar Pradesh as farmers there are distressed and angry.

The results of the seven-phase UP polls will be declared on March 10.

Speaking to reporters here, he said farmers are waiting for compensation as well as a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, both of which the BJP-led government at the Centre had not acted upon.

Speaking on students stranded amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Togadia said they should have been brought back by the Centre by February 15 when it was clear hostilities would break out between the two nations.

The delay has caused the death of one student (from Karnataka) in shelling, which was unfortunate, he said.

He said there are just 45,000 government medical seats in the country and courses were costly, due to which students were pursuing studies in the sector abroad.

