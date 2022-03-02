STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully support creation of Ahir Regiment in Army: Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh

A protest under the banner of 'United Ahir Regimental Morcha' has been going on at the Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Published: 02nd March 2022 11:22 PM

Indian army commandos practise march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said that he 'fully' supports the demand for the creation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army.

A protest under the banner of 'United Ahir Regimental Morcha' has been going on at the Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway here since last month to demand establishing of an Ahir Regiment in the Army.

"I fully support the demand of an Ahir Regiment in the Army. I have written to the defence minister (Rajnath Singh) and also met him regarding this demand. I will continue to raise this issue in future," said Singh as he met the protesters here and offered support.

Singh, who is also the Gurugram MP, told the protesters that getting the demand fulfilled will be a long battle and assured to strive together.

He also highlighted that the Army has several caste-based regiments and the addition of one more would not cause any problem.

"Not only Mahendragarh and Rewari (Haryana), but also the people of Uttar Pradesh are demanding the formation of Ahir regiment. I have always supported this in the past and will continue to do in future," he said.

