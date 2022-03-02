STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully vaccinated people exempted from carrying RT-PCR test report to enter Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands now has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 9,992 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

A man gives samples for RT-PCR test.

A man gives samples for RT-PCR test. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: In view of the significant decline in number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Andaman and Nicobar administration on Wednesday decided that fully vaccinated people are exempted from the requirement of carrying RT-PCR negative test report to enter the union territory, an official said on Wednesday.

Such fully vaccinated individuals shall produce the final vaccination certificate at the origin airport/seaport in the mainland and Port Blair airport/ seaport, an order issued by the principal secretary, health, Dr V Candavelou said.

The order further said that all asymptomatic children below 5 years of age are exempted from carrying RT-PCR negative test report and further RT-PCR testing at Port Blair Airport.

All other passengers - unvaccinated and partially vaccinated - shall have to produce RT-PCR negative test report to travel to Port Blair from the mainland as in the practice now.

The RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48-hours prior to the commencement of the journey, it said.

If a passenger on arrival is tested positive then, the prescribed quarantine protocol is to be followed, the order added.

The union territory reported two new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 10,019.

