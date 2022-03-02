STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grenades, cartridges seized from vacant Gurugram house

“One polythene bag was filled with 15 MK 90 practice grenades and one with fuse strip and 43 empty cartridges,” said a police official.

The cache was found in two polythene bags hidden inside the toilet of the closed house in Sector 31 | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Haryana police has recovered two hand grenades, 19 practice grenades, and 43 empty cartridges in a closed house near a CNG petrol pump in Sector 31 of Gurugram where three people were hacked to death a day earlier.

Sources said that after an over six-hour search the police recovered two polythene bags hidden inside the commode of a toilet of a closed house (P- 12 ) in sector 31 where two hand grenades, 19 practice grenades, and 43 empty cartridges were found. The bomb disposal squad was called and the whole area was barricaded. “One polythene bag was filled with 15 MK 90 practice grenades and one with fuse strip and 43 empty cartridges,” said a police official.

The official said: “The bomb disposal squad was called and it successfully defused the grenades and MK practice grenades and the fuse strip after digging a seven feet pit inside the plot. The house owner is learned to reside in Delhi. We have traced the owner of this house and will interrogate him.’’

A police officer said that the house owner has been identified as Ravinder Aggarwal. He lives in the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi. He has been summoned for interrogation. The empty cartridges are believed to be 7.85mm cartridges which had diameter bullets usually used not only just for pistols and rifles, but also for AK 47.

The search operation in which 50 cops were involved started around 10 am and ended at around 3 pm.
“We are yet to find out from where these grenades came and how they were brought here. We will contact the ordnance factory regarding the details of hand grenades,” said Rajeev Deswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Sources said that the police are reviewing the area’s CCTV footage and questioning residents. It may be noted that the house is a few meters away from the CNG pump where triple murders were reported.
 

