Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests man wanted for abduction, killing of Kolkata jeweller

The Kolkata police began the investigation based on the CCTV footage and evidence from the crime scene.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man, who was wanted for the abduction and murder of a Kolkata-based jeweller, from neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the ATS nabbed the accused Vishal Sharma from Shirdi in neighbouring Maharashtra, and has brought him to Ahmedabad for questioning, he said.

Sharma, a native of Delhi, was wanted by the police in Kolkata and Odisha, with the latter having announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on his whereabouts, the ATS said in a statement.

On February 14, jeweller Shantilal Vaid (66) was found strangled to death at a guest house in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area.

Vaid had been abducted and his family had been asked to pay a ransom of Rs 1 crore, of which they had paid Rs 25 lakh.

The Kolkata police began the investigation based on the CCTV footage and evidence from the crime scene.

Later, the police at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar of Odisha also joined the probe, the release stated.

The Gujarat ATS had received information that the accused was hiding in a hotel in Ahmedabad's Raipur Darwaja area, and following a probe, it was found that he was hiding in Shirdi by changing his identity, it was stated.

