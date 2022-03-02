STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Highly premature to say there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in Cordelia cruise ship drug case'

However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's SIT whenever summoned.

Aryan Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DDG (operation), Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday, said that it is highly premature to say that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case.

Singh's statement came after the reports of no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case surfaced.

"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case. 

