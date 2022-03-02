STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Instead of illegal weapons, Uttar Pradesh now makes missiles: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said illegal weapons were made earlier in Uttar Pradesh to scare and kill people.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDUALI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said illegal weapons were made earlier in Uttar Pradesh to scare and kill people but now shells and missiles are being manufactured to protect the country.

He was apparently referring to the defence industrial corridor coming up in the state.

Shah also listed various achievements of the BJP government in the state.

Chandauli will go to polls during the seventh phase on March 7.

"Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which were used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government," Shah said addressing an election meeting here."

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will win the ongoing assembly elections.

"I have been to around 150 (assembly) seats of in UP and seen the election mood at every place. In the first five phases of the elections, the SP and the BSP will be wiped off, and the people are working to form the BJP government. Now, you have to vote to take the tally (of seats) beyond 300."

The home minister said, "In UP, one or two 'bahubalis' (musclemen) are still left, who will be sent to the jail after March 10. Till the time law and order situation is improved, development cannot take place and industrial investments cannot come."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp