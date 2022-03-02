STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's remarks on Indians studying medicine abroad

Jairam Ramesh criticised Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's reported comments about Indians studying in Ukraine, and termed them as insensitive and atrocious.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised union minister Pralhad Joshi's reported comments about Indians studying in Ukraine, and termed them as "insensitive and atrocious".

He also alleged that Joshi is trying to cover up for the government's failures.

"Shockingly insensitive and atrocious statement by Minister Pralhad Joshi to cover up the Modi Government's failures and its preoccupation with PR exercises. NaMo's only mantra is NATO — 'No Action Tamasha Only'!" he said on Twitter.

Joshi had reportedly said in a statement that 90 percent of those studying medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also criticised the minister, saying, "The Modi Government has abandoned our young. Pralhad Joshi decries and insults our students in Ukraine. Only photo-op, no action."

Party spokesperson Ragini Nayak had also hit out at the minister for displaying "insensitivity", and sought an apology from him.

An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, a majority of them medical students, were living in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.

