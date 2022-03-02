STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Army jawan held for molesting foreign national on express train

The woman lodged a complaint with the Indian Embassy, which was then forwarded to the Kalyan Railway police station for probe.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: The railway police in Maharashtra's Kalyan has arrested an Army jawan wanted for allegedly molesting a foreign national on an express train three years ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, Army jawan Sateesh T was arrested from a house in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, senior inspector Shardul Walmiki of Kalyan Railway police said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly molested a Portuguese woman travelling in Goa-Nizamuddin Express train between Kalyan and Kasara stations on February 14, 2019.

The accused, a native of Kerala, was travelling in the same compartment as the victim.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Indian Embassy, which was then forwarded to the Kalyan Railway police station for probe, the official said.

Based on the CCTV footage and details provided by the woman, the police zeroed in on the jawan, he said.

Once the accused got a hint that the police were on a lookout for him, he applied for a pre-arrest bail in the Kalyan sessions court, which was dismissed, and he later moved the High Court, which also rejected his plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtr​a Maharashtra Crime Crime Against Women
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp