Non-BJP parties accuse BJP of strong-arm tactics 

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Non-BJP candidates of Manipur’s Henglep seat have jointly approached the Election Commission, alleging that militants captured booths and prevented voters from exercising their right at the behest of the BJP during the first phase of elections.

In a complaint, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP), JDU and Shiv Sena candidates named Kuki National Front (MC), Kuki National Front (Zougam), Kuki National Front (Samuel) and Kuki National Army, which had signed separate suspension of operation agreements with the government earlier.

“The cadres of banned militant groups captured polling booths in multiple polling stations. These militants, who acted in support of the BJP candidate, intimidated and threatened voters and supporters of Shiv Sena, NPP and INC candidates, snatched their voter slips and prevented them from casting vote,” the complaint reads. 

“As such as per 135A, 58 & 58A of the Representative of the Peoples Act, the voting listed under the following polling stations should be declared null and void and fresh polls may be conducted along with tight security arrangement for free and fair voting,” it added. They alleged the incidents had occurred in 23 polling stations and submitted photographic evidence.  

