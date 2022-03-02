Pilot shortage affects AI operations

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India, which has been sending evacuation flights to bring back Indians from Ukraine, sent its smaller aircraft (Boeing 787 Dreamliner) due to shortage of pilots who fly bigger aircraft, like the Boeing 747.

Nearly 1,400 Indians have been flown back to India in the first six evacuation flights from Ukraine. More persons could have been evacuated had Air India been able to send a larger capacity aircraft like the B 747.

While the Dreamliner has a capacity of 330 passengers, B 747s can fly up to 600 passengers. According to sources, this has happened due to shortage of pilots that fly this aircraft. It is reliably learnt that pilots who were flying B 744 (B 747-400) have been sent to fly B 777, B 787 and A 320.

According to sources, the four B 747 aircraft that Air India has at present are being considered to be utilised later for cargo and Haj operations (two each). Since the B 747 pilots have been asked to fly B 744, in order to return back to flying B 747 they will have to do an extended ground refresher course, couple of simulator and route checks. The Boeing 744 simulator was decommissioned due to maintenance, and in the interim pilots were using simulator of Singapore Airlines.

Air India has refused to comment on the shortage of pilots. “Positioning of aircraft depends on various factors, including availability of aircraft, ground handling infrastructure at destination airports, fuel efficiency etc. Due to operational reasons and infrastructure feasibility. B787 aircraft are being used now,” an Air India spokesperson told TNIE.

Air India operates 141 aircraft, including the Air India Express’s 24 Boeing B737-800s. Around 43 of these are on lease. The Air India fleet of aircraft includes Airbuses (A 319-100, A 320-200, A 320-200neo,

A 321-200) and Boeings (B 747-400, B 777-200(LR), B 777-300(ER) and B 787-800. Meanwhile, more airlines from India will now fly back those stranded in Ukraine.