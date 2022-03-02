STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pilot shortage affects AI operations

Nearly 1,400 Indians have been flown back to India in the first six evacuation flights from Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Air India plane whose flight was delayed 20 hours due to technical snag

Air India plane. (Photo | EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India, which has been sending evacuation flights to bring back Indians from Ukraine, sent its smaller aircraft (Boeing 787 Dreamliner) due to shortage of pilots who fly bigger aircraft, like the Boeing 747.

Nearly 1,400 Indians have been flown back to India in the first six evacuation flights from Ukraine. More persons could have been evacuated had Air India been able to send a larger capacity aircraft like the B 747.
While the Dreamliner has a capacity of 330 passengers, B 747s can fly up to 600 passengers. According to sources, this has happened due to shortage of pilots that fly this aircraft. It is reliably learnt that pilots who were flying B 744 (B 747-400) have been sent to fly B 777, B 787 and A 320.

According to sources, the four B 747 aircraft that Air India has at present are being considered to be utilised later for cargo and Haj operations (two each). Since the B 747 pilots have been asked to fly B 744, in order to return back to flying B 747 they will have to do an extended ground refresher course, couple of simulator and route checks. The Boeing 744 simulator was decommissioned due to maintenance, and in the interim pilots were using simulator of Singapore Airlines. 

Air India has refused to comment on the shortage of pilots. “Positioning of aircraft depends on various factors, including availability of aircraft, ground handling infrastructure at destination airports, fuel efficiency etc. Due to operational reasons and infrastructure feasibility. B787 aircraft are being used now,” an Air India spokesperson told TNIE.

Air India operates 141 aircraft, including the Air India Express’s 24 Boeing B737-800s. Around 43 of these are on lease. The Air India fleet of aircraft includes Airbuses (A 319-100, A 320-200, A 320-200neo, 
A 321-200) and Boeings (B 747-400, B 777-200(LR), B 777-300(ER) and B 787-800. Meanwhile, more airlines from India will now fly back those stranded in Ukraine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Boeing 747 India Pilots Ukraine Russia
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp