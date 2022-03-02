STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab: Parents feel relieved as two sons reach Hungary from Ukraine

Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu and his doctor-wife Avneet Kaur Jakhu have two sons -- Azamvir Singh Jakhu and Armanvir Singh Jakhu -- who are pursuing medical studies at Kirovohrad in Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

A man looks at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PHAGWARA/GURDASPUR: After spending several sleepless nights, the Jakhu couple here heaved a sigh of relief Wednesday after learning that their two sons have managed to cross over to Hungary from the war-hit Ukraine where they were pursuing medical studies.

Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu and his doctor-wife Avneet Kaur Jakhu have two sons -- Azamvir Singh Jakhu and Armanvir Singh Jakhu -- who are pursuing medical studies at Kirovohrad in Ukraine.

Harjinder Jakhu Jakhu said, "Both my sons along with some other students hired a bus from Kirovohrad and the bus dropped them 40 km away from the border of Hungary."

"They trudged 40 km to reach the border. It is good news that they crossed the border last night."

He said that the officials of the Indian embassy have reached out to them and they are expected to reach India in the next two or three days.

Meanwhile, Harinder Singh, the father of 22-year-old Jasmeet Kaur who was stuck in Ukraine, said his daughter along with some other students managed to leave for Uzhhorod through a train on Tuesday night.

Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district, said his daughter and other students were staying in a bunker of a medical college's hostel at Kharkiv.

They were left with almost no food and water, he further said.

Kaur told her parents that the situation at Kharkiv was not good and that they could hear sounds of bombing.

Qadian resident Partap Singh, whose son Gurpartap Singh is studying at Kharkiv, was also anxious after hearing about the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, local civil and police officials here reached out to the distressed families of seven students of Phagwara who were stuck in Ukraine.

Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kulpreet Singh said all students were safe as they reached either Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary or other safe border countries.

He reassured the distressed families that the Indian government was doing its best to evacuate all Indian students safely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azamvir Singh Jakhu Armanvir Singh Jakhu Operation Ganga Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp