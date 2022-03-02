STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rough budget session on the cards in state

The Maharashtra state Assembly’s annual budget session is scheduled from March 3 to March 25 in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra state Assembly’s annual budget session is scheduled from March 3 to March 25 in Mumbai. It is likely to be stormy session over various issues including the arrest of two ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and allegations of illegal phone tapping by the previous BJP government.

BJP has decided to focus on the arrest of state cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering linked to the ‘D company’. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would have sacked Nawab Malik from his cabinet, but they are shamelessly defending him.

It is surprising that the minister who has links with the ‘D company’  and terror funding has been protected by Shiv Sena and its leadership. The CM should come clean over this,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.
The leader said they would continue to demand the resignation of Malik. “BJP will protest if the CM did not seek his resignation,” he said.  

