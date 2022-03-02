STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IPS officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena repatriated to Madhya Pradesh, likely to become state police chief

Senior IPS officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena was on Wednesday repatriated to his cadre state Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect.

Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena was on Wednesday repatriated to his cadre state Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Saxena, a 1987-batch officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), is Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat here.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Saxena's repatriation to his parent cadre with immediate effect on the state government's request, it said.

Saxena is likely to become the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

