STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two beaten up for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Taj Mahal

Two persons were beaten up by visitors when they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

AGRA: Two persons were beaten up by visitors when they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

One of them Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Firozabad, was handed over to Taj Ganj police by CISF personnel.

The station house officer (SHO) of Taj Ganj police station, Bhupendra Singh Baliyan, said as the complaint did not mention what slogans were, raised, the accused has been booked for causing disturbance of the public peace.

The suspect has also sustained some injuries, said the SHO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taj Mahal Pakistan
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp