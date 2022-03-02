Ujjain out-glitters Ayodhya; lights up 11.71 lakh-plus diyas on Mahashivratri to better Ayodhya’s record 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ujjain, the holiest city of Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly set a new world record by lighting up 11.71 lakh-plus diyas (earthen lamps) on the banks of the sacred river Kshipra to mark the festival of Mahashivratri on Tuesday evening.

The city has claimed to have bettered the previous record held by Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, where 9.41 lakh-plus diyas were lit-up at Ram ki Paidi (on the banks of river Sarayu) on the eve of Deepavali last year.

Prior to it also, Ayodhya only had reportedly held the world record of lighting-up 5.84 lakh-plus diyas at the same place in 2020.

On Tuesday, the people of Ujjain reportedly lit up the entire Kshipra riverfront comprising various ghats, among them Ram Ghat, Datta Akhada Ghat, Narsingh Ghat, Guru Nanak Ghat and Sunahari Ghat.

According to the state government’s official statement, the counting of the illuminated diyas was started by the representative of Guinness Book of World Records at 6.53 pm and after some time it was announced by Nischal Barot of Guinness Book that the city of Ujjain had set a new record, outshining the previous mark set by Ayodhya in November 2021.

The event titled ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ was ignited by the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his better half Sadhna Singh. Spellbound with the glimpse of the riverfront wearing garland of twinkling diyas, the CM announced that Mahashivratri will be celebrated every year in a similar way in Ujjain.

He further announced that Ujjain’s birthday will be celebrated on Gudi Padwa (Hindu New Year) on April 2 in a grand manner.

Ujjain’s birthday will be celebrated on Gudi Padwa (Varsha Pratipada). The announcement came in line with the state government’s decision to ensure the celebration of Gaurav Diwas (every village’s birthday) in all 58,000 gram panchayats of the state. “Not just Avantika (ancient Ujjain), but every village and city of the state will celebrate its own birthday,” he maintained.