Ukraine crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia says 6 flights to bring back over 1,200 Indians from Bucharest on Wednesday

Six flights from the Romanian capital Bucharest will bring back on Wednesday over 1,200 Indian students who have fled the war-hit Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on Wednesday: "We are mounting six flights today in Bucharest, Romania, carrying over 1,200 Indian students back to India."

He thanked Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo for rising to the challenge and working round-the-clock with the government on the evacuation operations.

Scindia, who is in Bucharest, on Wednesday held a meeting with heads of Indian companies that work in Romania to decentralise evacuation operations for Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

The aviation minister on Wednesday tweeted, "Chaired a meeting with Ambassador Rahul Shrivastava and the Indian diaspora -- heads of Indian companies in Romania to decentralise the evacuation operations and map out responsibilities, including assisting with medical emergencies, a 24*7 call centre and state-wise data collection."

The diaspora members will also accompany to the border camps and help fill any gaps in arrangements, Scindia noted.

"I thank them for their tireless efforts and commitment towards making Operation Ganga a quick success! Together, we shall overcome!" he stated.

Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.

Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

