STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Una explosion main accused arrested in Mumbai, death toll rises to 11

In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries.

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHIMLA: The main accused in the illegal Una firecracker factory blast in which 11 people have died so far was arrested on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.

Rohit Puri, the accused, was arrested from Mumbai by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, Thakur said.

He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session.

In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries.

With five more people succumbing later, the overall casualty figure had risen to 11 by Wednesday.

Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Una Una Explosion Mumbai Una Firecracker Factory Blast
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp