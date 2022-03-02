UP elections: Mamata shown black flags in BJP stronghold Varanasi

Namita Bajpai By

GORAKHPUR: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who landed in Varanasi on Wednesday to campaign in support of Samajwadi Party, was shown black flags while on her way to Dashashwamedh ghat from airport.

As soon as Mamata proceeded to Dashashwamedh ghat, she was faced protests at several places when BJP supporters showed her black flags first in Chetganj locality and then at Godowliya.

In Chetganj, on seeing the black flags by a crowd shouting Jai Shree Ram, the west bengal CM lost her cool, stopped the car and came out on the road.

Pushing the protestors, Mamta dared the BJP workers to come forward with black flags.

"You all are losing the elections. These are not black flags but your fear of losing elections," she shouted on the mike.

The west bengal CM also shouted the slogan : "Jai UP, Jai Hind."

Subsequently, as she proceeded further, she was shown black flags at Gowdowliya. However, the district police pushed the protestors aside.

On getting the information about protests, SP workers gathered at Godowliya crossing in retaliation. Both the groups of protestors came face to face to be sent away by the cops.

Then Mamata Banerjee reached Dashashwamedh ghat and paid obeisance at Ganga Mandir. She also watched the famous Ganga Arti while sitting on the stairs of the ghat.

Mamata is expected to address a couple of rallies along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in and around Varanasi which will vote in final phase on March 7.

Mamata is scheduled to stay in Varanasi for the next two days.

However, in the wake of protests against the west bengal CM, the district administration has beefed up the security.