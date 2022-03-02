STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

Published: 02nd March 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Russia Flag and US Flag

Russia Flag (L) and US Flag (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently)...Our relations with Russia will continue," Singh said at a press briefing here.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, "Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

"We are evaluating the situation. There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly," he added.

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said.

"We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he said.

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

Sandeep Singh IAF Indian Air Force
