Will establish peace in Manipur: Shah

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP would make Manipur drugs-free and solve its insurgency problem if voted to power. “We have done a lot in Manipur. Give us five more years. We will establish permanent peace in Manipur by holding dialogues with all insurgent groups,” Shah said at an election rally in Thoubal, which is represented by former Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh.

He said no youth would be fired upon nor go to jail. They will join the mainstream and work for the development of Manipur and the country, Shah added. Drug is a serious problem in Manipur and Shah promised to rid the state of it. “We will launch a massive drive in the next five years to make Manipur drugs-free,” he said.

Taking on the Congress, Shah said, “In the 15 years of its rule (2002-2017), there were over 600 bandhs and blockades. Under BJP, there has been none. The Modi government built roads with investments of Rs 16,023 crore. There is a 272% increase in tourists’ footfall.” Drawing another comparison, he said the state had no women police station prior to 2017 but the BJP government built one in every district.

