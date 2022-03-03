STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 per cent adults in Maharashtra fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said 70 per cent of the adult population in Maharashtra is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said 70 per cent of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There has not been any noticeable stress on Maharashtra's health infrastructure in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started around the third week of December 2021, due to the state's "pro-active role in pre-planning and vaccination drive", Koshyari said in his address to the state legislature's joint session on the first day of the budget session.

The speech copy was released by the Raj Bhavan after the governor left the Vidhan Bhavan without completing his address due to slogan-shouting by legislators.

Koshyari said close to 91 per cent of the adult population in the state has received at least one dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine and 70 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

More than 57 per cent of the children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The precautionary dose (booster dose) vaccination has also begun for health and front line workers and citizens above 60 years of age, the governor said.

"Though the state recorded about 10,50,000 new COVID-19 cases during December 2021 and January 2022, fatalities have been below 0.1 per cent," he pointed out.

The government has provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to children who lost both their parents during the pandemic, he said.

The governor noted that the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court and the World Health Organisation have taken cognisance of the COVID-19 preventive measures of the state.

Mumbai has become a role model for other cities.

