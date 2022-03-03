STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh polls necessary to ensure continued development of state: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, PM Narendra Modi claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

Published: 03rd March 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

JAUNPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now.

Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

"The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now," Modi said.

"We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017," he said.

Terming the previous Samajwadi party government "mafiawadi", Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is "mafia-free".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp