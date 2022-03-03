STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bringing back Indian students from Ukraine important, but PM Modi busy in UP poll meetings: Mamata

Campaigning for SP in Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency, she also slammed the Centre, saying it is asking Indians in the strife-torn nation to come back on their own.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh while Indians are stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Addressing a rally here, while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, she also accused the Centre of leaving Indians in Ukraine on their own in the midst of a raging war.

"Look what is happening right now. There is a war underway in Ukraine and Modi is doing meetings here (in the state). What is important? Isn't bringing back our Indian students important?" Banerjee said.

"If you (Modi) have such good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and knew three months in advance that a war would break out, why did you not bring back Indians (from Ukraine)," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.

Campaigning for the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency, she also slammed the Centre, saying it is asking Indians in the strife-torn nation to come back on their own.

"Somebody is sleeping in bunkers, others are living without food and water and Modi ji, your government is instructing them to come back on their own. This cannot happen," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, four evacuation flights with 798 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad early on Thursday as India's 'Operation Ganga' mission continued to bring people back home from Ukraine.

While Banerjee spoke at the joint rally of opposition parties in Varanasi, Modi addressed election meetings in Jaunpur and Chanduali in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled on March 7.

She also slammed the Centre over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the exodus of migrant workers from big towns due to the lockdown imposed by the government in 2020.

Many people walked hundreds of miles on foot and were left without any resources, Banerjee said, adding that her government in West Bengal had made provisions to help such persons from her state to reach their homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Crisis Ukraine and Russia war Russia and Ukraine war
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp