STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress flirting with soft Hindutva, not strong to take on BJP: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury said it is the Left alone that is presently able to ideologically, politically and organisationally take on the challenge posed by the Hindutva forces.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Congress party's "flirting with soft Hindutva" has only made it weaker as compared to the past and therefore, it is in no position to take on the BJP and RSS and remove them from controlling the government, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media during the third day of the four-day long party state conference at Ernakulam, Yechury said it is the Left alone that is presently able to "ideologically, politically and organisationally take on the challenge posed by the Hindutva forces.

"The Hindutva agenda of RSS and BJP can only be defeated by a firm adherence to secularism. Any amount of flirting with soft Hindutva will only feed into the agenda of Hindutva forces and that is what Congress keeps doing.

"In that sense, Congress today, compared to the past, is considerably weakened and many in the BJP and RSS do not see it as a major threat, primarily because at any point of time, any of its leaders can be lured away to join the BJP as is happening many a time," he said.

So a weakened Congress would be unable to take on the challenge posed by the Hindutva agenda, he said and added that its compromising attitude will not help remove the BJP from controlling the government.

Therefore, what is required is a strong Left that will be able to bring together all secular groups to take on the Hindutva forces, he further said.

The 4-day state conference of the ruling CPI(M) is being held ahead of its 23rd party congress which is scheduled to take place at Kannur from April 6-10.

Around 450 delegates including observers are taking part in the conference.

On the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yechury said the party wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire and Ukraine to dismantle its NATO infrastructure and remain a neutral country.

He further said that no patriot would oppose the central government's rescue and evacuation efforts, but supporting it does not mean "appreciation of the government moves".

He said that the Indian government wants students to walk out of war-hit Kharkiv to other nearby towns in the freezing temperatures, when they have no food or water and amidst the constant shelling and gunfire.

"You want students to walk in the cold and amidst the shelling to the nearby towns or borders. That is callous and inhuman. The government should get its act together and pull up its socks to ensure all the Indian nationals and students are properly and safely evacuated," he said further.

"We have already lost one precious life and that should not be repeated," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress  Hindutva soft Hindutva Sitaram Yechury CPM  BJP
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp