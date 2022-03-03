STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decision on mixing and matching of booster dose of Covid vaccines will be based on science: Government

On the Corbevax vaccine, VK Paul said it will find a way into the national vaccination programme as an order has been placed and delivered for a certain quantity.

Published: 03rd March 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said that any decision on the mixing and matching of booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be taken based on science.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said studies are going on regarding the mixing and matching of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines and they are being "constantly reviewed".

"As per the new information and science and knowledge, a decision would be guided on (by) that," he said.

On the Corbevax vaccine, Paul said it will find a way into the national vaccination programme as an order has been placed and delivered for a certain quantity.

A decision on how and when to use it will be based on scientific considerations.

"As the emergency use authorisation (for Corbevax) has been given for general adult population and also for children, be rest assured that the data has been seen by the drug regulator (before giving the nod)."

"We have placed the order for a certain quantum which has been delivered. This vaccine will find a way in(to) the national programme but how best to use it and when to use it, these decisions will follow based on scientific considerations and the overall approach of our vaccination programme which focuses on systematic approach starting with the most needy and high prioritised groups," Paul said.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart.

It is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

Responding to a query on whether COVID-19 vaccination will be an annual affair, Director General of Indian Council for Medical Research Balram Bhargava said the jury is out on that.

"We have seen that for influenza, a yearly vaccination has been found to be useful. It is being practised for high-risk groups in India. We don't know whether this disease has become endemic or is becoming endemic. Once that happens, we will be in a better position to answer," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Paul COVID-19 vaccines COVID Vaccine Dose
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp