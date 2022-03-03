Diplomacy paves the way for evacuation of Indians in Ukraine

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has abstained on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine on Wednesday. It had twice earlier abstained from voting against Russia in the UNSC.

While countries like the US have been urging India to vote against Russia, it is India’s decision to abstain that has facilitated the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. More than 60 per cent of Indians are out of Ukraine. And if the evacuation process goes as per plan then most Indians should be out before the end of this week, say sources.

Prime Minister Modi has had two telephonic exchanges with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin since February 24th since the outbreak of the war. PM Modi’s main concern was the safe passage and evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine, besides de-escalation of the hostility between the two countries.

Four senior ministers (Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and R K Singh) are already stationed in the bordering countries of Western Ukraine overseeing the evacuation process.

In the UNGA, out of the 193 member nations 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution against Russia, five voted against and there were 35 abstentions (including India).

"India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals including our students, who are stranded in Ukraine particularly Kharkhiv and other cities in conflict zones. We have reiterated this demand to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This remains our foremost priority," said T S Tirumurthi, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in his explanation of vote while abstaining from adoption of resolution on Ukraine yesterday.

Meanwhile, India has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This includes medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. More tranches will be sent in the coming days.

"We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with world leaders including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Ambassador Tirumurthi said. Meanwhile, Indian Air Force transport aircraft along with private carriers like Air India, Spicejet and Indigo are also evacuating Indians from the bordering countries of Ukraine – Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

"I will not leave till the last Indian is safely evacuated from Ukraine,’" said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju from Slovakia.

With these efforts, we are hopeful that all Indians reach back safely and there is an

end to the ongoing conflict.