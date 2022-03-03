STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doc who aided farm stir to help students in war zone

With most students and others stuck there traumatised and in dire need of medical assistance, we have contacted a military hospital 200 km from Kyiv in Ukraine through our contacts.

Published: 03rd March 2022

Farmers Protest

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  US-based NRI Dr Swaiman Singh who helped the farmers during the year-long farmer’s stir at the borders of Delhi by providing them with medical aid and assistance, is now going to war-torn Ukraine along with a team of doctors to support Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine.

Talking with this newspaper Dr Singh said, “I have decided to help the Indian students stuck in Ukraine having received many phone calls from parents in Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi. With most students and others stuck there traumatised and in dire need of medical assistance, we have contacted a military hospital 200 km from Kyiv in Ukraine through our contacts. If we are not able to reach there, then we will set up camp at the border and proceed once the border opens. It all depends on the situation.”

“A team of eight doctors including Dr Sukhmandeep Singh from Tarn Taran and Dr Harpran Deol from Baghapurana and myself will leave for Berlin in Germany tomorrow from Delhi and from here to the Ukraine border,’’ he said.

 “We will also try to give assistance in the form of food, clothing or monetary,’’ he said. The doctor said, “We also plan to take up the issue with various embassies. With scores of students preferring to reach Poland border after passing through Lviv on the western side of Ukraine, we plan to start there.’’
 

